Martin brothers help No. 24 Nevada hold off Utah State

Cody Martin poured in a career-high 30 points and twin brother Caleb added 23 Saturday afternoon as 24th-ranked Nevada held off Utah State 93-87 in Mountain West Conference men’s basketball play in Logan, Utah.

The win completed a season-series sweep for the Wolf Pack, who thumped the Aggies 83-57, holding Utah State to a season-low in points, in their January meeting in Reno, Nev.

The Wolf Pack (23-5, 12-2) were playing for the first time since Lindsey Drew, their leader in assists, was lost for the season after rupturing his Achilles in Wednesday’s 77-72 win at Boise State.

The Martins dominated the game, with Cody hitting 13 of his 18 shots and Caleb six of his 12. They also combined for 15 rebounds, with Cody grabbing a game-high nine.

Cody Martin’s 30 points surpassed the 27 he’d recorded twice earlier this season after transferring into Nevada from North Carolina State with his brother.

The Wolf Pack were able to overcome a season-best 32 points from Utah State sophomore Koby McEwan, who had three 3-pointers among his 10 field goals.

The Canadian’s previous high had been 31 against New Mexico last month.

Despite leading by 12 at halftime, Nevada couldn’t put away the Aggies in the second half.

A layup by Alexis Dargenton got Utah State within 77-71 with still 6:29 to play, before Cody Martin hit a jumper, a layup and a 3-pointer to help extend the margin back to 12.

McEwan had eight points, including six free throws, in a late flurry that saw Utah State close within 89-85 with 23 seconds to go.

But Jordan Caroline and Caleb Martin each buried a pair of free throws to secure Nevada’s 12th victory in its last 14 games.

Caroline finished with 20 points for the Wolf Pack, who shot 59.3 percent from the field and connected on 11 of their 21 3-point attempts.

McEwan shot 10-for-20 for Utah State (14-4, 7-8), which had a three-game home winning streak snapped.

Sam Merrill had 16 points, Quinn Taylor 11 and DeAngelo Isby 10 for the Aggies, who shot 46.8 percent from the field, but hit only 10 of 33 from 3-point range.

Nevada entered the game leading the conference in 3-point defense, allowing just 28.5 percent.

Nevada took the lead for good with a 28-10 run to close the first half, turning a six-point deficit into a 52-40 advantage. Utah State had led by as many as eight in the half.

