Virginia downs BC for third straight win

All five starters scored in double figures as Virginia posted a 78-65 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Charlottesville, Va.

Feb 19, 2020; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Nik Popovic (21) shoots the ball over Virginia Cavaliers forward Jay Huff (30) in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kihei Clark had 17 points and eight assists, and Braxton Key had 17 points and four blocks for the Cavaliers (18-7, 10-5 ACC). Jay Huff had 14 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three 3-pointers, and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points with four 3-pointers. Mamadi Diakite had 10 points.

The defending national champions have won three straight and six of their last seven.

Nik Popovich paced the Eagles (13-14, 7-9) with 22 points. Jay Heath added 18 points and Jairus Hamilton had 11.

Down by 14 early in the second half, Boston College trimmed the deficit to 45-39 on Hamilton’s jumper with 14:45 left.

Six straight points by Key pushed Virginia’s lead back to 51-39.

The Cavaliers led by double figures for the final 12 minutes. The lead ballooned to 70-50 on reserve Kody Stattmann’s corner 3-pointer with 5:22 remaining.

Virginia shot 68.4 percent (13 of 19) in the second half and a season-high 57.8 percent for the game, including a season-high 58.8 percent (10 of 17) from 3-point territory.

The Cavaliers improved to 14-0 when leading at halftime.

Huff scored eight of the first 10 points for Virginia, which led 13-6 before Boston College surged ahead 16-15 with a 10-2 run capped by Popovic’s second-chance layup.

It was the Eagles’ only lead of the game, as they scored only four points in the last 8:55 of the first half.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Woldetensae and Huff — the third trey of the half for each player — gave the Cavaliers a 35-23 lead at the intermission.

Woldetensae and Huff each had 11 points at the break.

Virginia salvaged a split in the season series, having fallen 60-53 on Jan. 7 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Boston College hasn’t won in Charlottesville since Feb. 26, 2011, losing their last six visits.

—Field Level Media