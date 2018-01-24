No. 2 Virginia buries No. 18 Clemson

Behind 14 points from senior Devon Hall, No. 2 Virginia cruised to its 11th straight win with a 61-36 thrashing of No. 18 Clemson on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia (19-1, 8-0) is off to its best conference start since going 12-0 during the 1980-81 season.

The Cavaliers, as they have been all season, were stifling on the defensive end as Clemson (16-4, 5-3) couldn’t find its offensive groove. The Tigers were held to 31.9 percent shooting and scored just 13 points in the second half.

Virginia forced 19 Clemson turnovers and held leading scorer Gabe DeVoe scoreless in the second half.

The Cavaliers shot 44.6 percent for the game as sophomore Kyle Guy complemented Hall with 12 points of his own. Virginia outrebounded the Tigers 35-28 and used a 36-6 run over a 15-minute stretch to take full control.

Only six players scored for Clemson as the Tigers made only three of 20 shots from beyond the arc.

Each team used a pair of runs to begin the game as Virginia opened the game on a 7-0 run, which was answered by Clemson’s 11-0 spurt. The Cavaliers responded with another 7-0 burst before the Tigers used a 9-0 run to take a seven-point lead late in the first half.

With Clemson leading 23-16, Virginia held the Tigers scoreless for the final 6:18 of the first half as the Cavaliers took a 27-23 lead into the halftime break.

Virginia and Clemson both shot 39 percent for the half as Hall led the Cavaliers with nine points while the Tigers were led by DeVoe with 11.

Clemson will travel to take on Georgia Tech on Sunday while Virginia will go south to battle fourth-ranked Duke on Saturday.

--Field Level Media