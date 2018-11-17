No. 4 Virginia coasts past Coppin State

EditorsNote: Fixed stat figures; changed style to 3-pointer, note three-pointer

Sophomore guard De’Andre Hunter scored 20 points to pace No. 4 Virginia over visiting Coppin State 97-40 Friday night in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers shot 60.3 percent to record the third-largest margin of victory in Virginia (3-0) history.

Joining Hunter, Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 18 points, while Ty Jerome added 11 points and six assists.

Coppin State (0-4) never led in the game and shot just 32.7 percent while committing 15 turnovers. The Eagles made just six of their 24 3-point attempts and did not have a player score more than six points.

Virginia made 15 of 25 3-pointers, with Hunter connecting on all four of his attempts. Eight other Cavaliers made a 3-pointer for the game as all 12 players that saw court time recorded at least two points.

Virginia got 34 points from its bench and assisted on 24 of 35 made field goals.

The 97 points were the most scored in the Tony Bennett era, surpassing the 94 scored last season in a win against Austin Peay.

The Cavaliers held their third consecutive opponent to under 20 points in the first half as they took a 45-17 lead into the locker room.

Coppin State cut the Virginia lead to 26-13 in the first half before the Cavaliers used a 17-2 run over 4:32 to regain control of the game.

Jerome scored eight points and dished out four assists in the first half, while Hunter scored 11 on 4-of-4 shooting before being sidelined with two early fouls.

Virginia will face Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday night in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

