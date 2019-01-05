No. 4 Virginia remains unbeaten, tops No. 9 Florida State

No. 4 Virginia stayed perfect on the season with a convincing 65-52 win on Saturday against No. 9 Florida State at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

It was the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy scored 18 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 21 points to help Virginia improve to 13-0 overall and a 1-0 start in ACC play. Guy finished 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Virginia guard Braxton Key added 20 points and six rebounds.

Virginia fell behind 8-4 in the opening minutes of the first half, then head coach Tony Bennett called a quick time out. And whatever Bennett said, it worked.

Virginia outscored Florida State 38-15 from there to take a commanding 42-23 lead into halftime, and the Cavaliers never looked back.

Florida State closed the game on a 16-0 run to make the score respectable, but it was out of reach for most of the afternoon.

The Seminoles (12-2), who came in having won seven games in a row, lost for the first time since Nov. 25 when they fell to defending NCAA champion Villanova for their only defeat of the season heading into Saturday’s game.

Florida State leading scorer and rebounder Terance Mann didn’t start the game — and it wasn’t immediately clear why. He checked in with just over 10 minutes left in the first half, picked up two quick fouls and was immediately sent back to the bench.

The senior guard, who only played two minutes in the first half, didn’t score in the game, going 0-for-2.

The Seminoles, whose 52 points were a season low, didn’t have a single player score in double figures. Their lowest point output of the season before Saturday was 60 points in the loss to Villanova.

Florida State was led by forward Phil Cofer with nine points, while fellow forward Mfiondu Kabengele added a team-high seven rebounds and five points in the loss. Guard P.J. Savoy chipped in eight points.

Florida State next will host in-state rival Miami on Wednesday and then get a visit from No. 1 Duke on Jan. 12.

Virginia will travel to Boston College for its next game Wednesday.

The Cavs now lead the all-time series with Florida State 25-24.

