Jerome leads no. 5 Virginia over George Washington

Ty Jerome scored 20 points for the second consecutive game to lead No. 5 Virginia past George Washington 76-57 Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville, Va.

Jerome added six rebounds, seven assists and four steals as he was joined by backcourt mate Kyle Guy, who also netted 20 points for the Cavaliers. Guy also added six rebounds as Virginia outrebounded George Washington 32-26.

Virginia (2-0) never trailed in the game and led by as many as 31 points in the second half to get its second win of the season.

The Cavaliers shot 54.5 percent on the day and forced 17 George Washington (0-3) turnovers as the Colonials shot 40 percent for the game. Despite the large deficit in the second half, George Washington outscored the Cavaliers 40-33 in the second half and showed life during the game’s final 20 minutes.

DJ Williams led the Colonials with 17 points, while Terry Nolan Jr. added 13.

Virginia got 10 points apiece from Mamadi Diakite and De’Andre Hunter to round out four players in double figures for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers shot 8-of-19 from beyond the arc, while the Colonials connected on just six of their 18 attempts.

Virginia took its first double-digit lead of the game at 12-2 on a 3-pointer by Jerome. The Cavaliers shot 55 percent in the half and would take a 42-17 lead into the locker room.

Guy led all scorers with 17 first-half points to match George Washington’s output. Jerome chipped in with 12 as the Cavaliers connected on 5 of 12 three pointers.

The Colonials shot just 23 percent and didn’t have a player score more than three points in the half.

George Washington returns to action on Saturday when they face No. 19 Michigan while Virginia stays at home to host Coppin State on Friday.

—Field Level Media