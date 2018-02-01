No. 2 Virginia downs Louisville on undefeated march through ACC

Kyle Guy scored 22 points to lead No. 2 Virginia over Louisville 74-64 Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

The win was the 13th straight for the Cavaliers as they continue to dominate the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Virginia (21-1, 10-0 ACC) led by as many as 14 in the second half before Louisville (16-6, 6-3) connected on seven straight shots to pull to within five with less than five minutes to play. Sophomore Ty Jerome knocked down two late 3-pointers to help seal the Cavaliers’ win. Jerome scored 16 points on the night.

Louisville became the only team to shoot 50 percent against the Cavaliers this season, as Ray Spalding led the way with 16 points for the Cardinals. Leading scorer Deng Adel added 15 points.

Guy scored 20 or more points for the sixth time in his career and improved Virginia’s record to 6-0 in those games.

The Cavaliers got 12 points from senior guard Devon Hall and 10 points off the bench from freshman Marco Anthony, who has played sparingly this season. Anthony took the place of guard Nigel Johnson, who has been suspended three games by the team for violation of team rules.

Louisville knocked down eight of their 18 3-point attempts while Virginia connected on 9 of 16.

The lead changed hands three times during the first half, where Guy scored 14 points and helped Virginia carry a 32-26 lead into the break.

The Cavaliers shot an even 50 percent over the first 20 minutes while Louisville was held to 40 percent.

Louisville was led by Adel, who scored seven first-half points. The two teams combined for seven first-half 3-pointers.

Virginia will travel Saturday to take on Syracuse while Louisville will host Florida State.

