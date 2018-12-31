Guy scores 30 as No. 4 Virginia mauls Marshall

Kyle Guy scored a career-high 30 points and No. 4 Virginia dismantled Marshall 100-64 on Monday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

It was Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett’s 300th career win and marked the first time Virginia has reached the century mark in scoring under Bennett, who took over the program in 2009.

Guy also set career highs with seven 3-pointers (on nine attempts) and eight rebounds.

Virginia (12-0) shot 53.2 percent for the game and connected on 22 of 26 free-throw attempts.

Three other Cavaliers scored in double figures as Ty Jerome and Jay Huff had 14 apiece. Sophomore De’Andre Hunter did not score in the second half, but chipped in 11 points.

Marshall (7-6) forced Virginia into an uncharacteristic 16 turnovers, but most of those came late in the game when the Cavaliers’ bench was on the floor.

The Thundering Herd shot 35.1 percent for the game and were just 6 of 22 from beyond the arc. Senior guard Jon Elmore led Marshall with 14 points.

Virginia walk-on Grant Kersey entered the game late in the second half and buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Virginia 100 points.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 27 in the first half after using a 17-2 spurt to bury the Herd. Virginia shot 57 percent during the game’s first 20 minutes and took a comfortable 50-25 lead into the locker room.

Guy scored 13 first-half points to lead all scorers as he knocked down three of Virginia’s five 3-pointers.

Marshall was forced into 10 turnovers in the first half and shot just 33 percent.

Virginia opens ACC play on Saturday against No. 9 Florida State.

—Field Level Media