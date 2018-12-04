No. 4 Virginia coasts past Morgan State

De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy scored 15 points apiece as No. 4 Virginia remained perfect Monday night with an 83-45 win over Morgan State and John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia (8-0) led by as many as 40 points in the second half as they shot 54 percent on the night and knocked down 21 of their 23 free-throw attempts.

Hunter scored in double figures for the eighth straight game and was 6 of 8 from the field.

Morgan State (2-5) was held to 25.9 percent shooting and had only five points in the first 15 minutes of the second half. The Bears made 13 of 16 free throws while connecting on just 14 field goals.

The Bears had 12 players appear in the game, with only two of them scoring seven points to lead the team. Malik Miller and Victor Curry each had seven off the bench.

Junior guard Ty Jerome did not score in the second half for Virginia but recorded eight points, five assists and five steals on the night, as the Cavaliers dished out 17 assists on 27 made field goals.

Both teams went a stretch in the second half of more than three minutes without scoring. Virginia shot 22 times from beyond the arc, making eight.

Virginia shot 65 percent in the first half to take a 47-23 lead into the locker room. Guy scored 10 points, while Hunter and Jerome added nine and eight, respectively.

The Cavaliers held Morgan State scoreless for a stretch of 5:35 late in the first half to build their largest lead of the half to 27 points. The Bears shot just 35 percent after beginning the game 4 of 7 from the field.

Morgan State turned the ball over 10 times in the first half while Virginia coughed it up seven times after committing just two last week against Maryland.

—Field Level Media