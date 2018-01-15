No. 3 Virginia shuts down NC State offense, wins 68-51

Devon Hall scored a career-high 25 points as No. 3 Virginia remained unbeaten in the ACC with a 68-51 win over North Carolina State Sunday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia (16-1, 5-0) extended its winning streak to eight games and knocked off the Wolfpack for the 11th straight time in the regular season.

North Carolina State (12-6, 2-3) entered the game averaging 83 points per game but ran into the stingiest defense in the country as the Cavaliers continued their defensive excellence.

Virginia shot 56 percent on the night and connected on eight of their 14 three-point attempts, four of which were knocked down by Hall. Sophomore Kyle Guy added 17 points while Isaiah Wilkins scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds.

North Carolina State was held to 41 percent shooting and had made just one of their 15 three-point attempts before a last-second deep ball went in to push the Wolfpack over the 50-point plateau.

Torin Dorn led North Carolina State with 16 points while Lavar Batts added 12. The Wolfpack turned the ball over 15 times which led to 22 Virginia points.

The Cavaliers turned it over 15 times -- a season-high.

Virginia led by as many as 16 in the first half but allowed North Carolina State to get back into the game late in the half.

The Wolfpack shot just 33 percent over the first 20 minutes but pulled down eight offensive rebounds that led to 10 second-chance points.

Virginia led 30-20 at halftime after shooting 53 percent for the half. The Cavaliers turned the ball over eight times while shooting 7-7 from the free throw line.

Hall led Virginia with 10 first-half points while sophomore guard Ty Jerome added eight.

Freeman led North Carolina State with six points.

Virginia will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech on Thursday. North Carolina State will host Wake Forest, also on Thursday.

