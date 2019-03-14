No. 2 Virginia surges past NC State into ACC semis

Kyle Guy scored 29 points as No. 1 seed Virginia used a second-half surge to cruise by eighth-seeded North Carolina State 76-56 Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament in Charlotte, N.C.

Mar 14, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett looks on during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the ACC conference tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers will face either Florida State or Virginia Tech in Friday night’s semifinals.

Guy knocked down 7 of 9 3-point attempts, helping spark Virginia’s second-half offense, as the second-ranked Cavaliers shot a blistering 62.5 percent (15 of 24) after the break.

North Carolina State led 36-35 early in the second half, but Virginia responded with a 22-5 run in which Guy scored 12 points.

Virginia senior center Jack Salt scored a career-high 18 points. Salt’s previous high was 12, set earlier this season against Maryland.

De’Andre Hunter scored 16 points for Virginia. Guard Ty Jerome dished out 10 assists to go with his two points.

North Carolina State got 13 points from guard Markell Johnson and 12 from Derek Funderburk. The Wolfpack shot just 38.8 percent and were limited to 3-of-20 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers shot 52.1 percent for the game, including 47.6 percent from 3-point range (10 of 21). Virginia has knocked down 40 shots from behind the arc in its past three games.

Virginia outrebounded North Carolina State 33-29 and assisted on 18 of their 25 made field goals.

The Wolfpack turned the ball over nine times, matching Virginia’s total, and recorded just six assists.

Virginia led by as many as 10 points in the first half before a sequence of turnovers and missed shots allowed North Carolina State to get back in the game.

The Cavaliers had six giveaways in the half, including on four straight possessions that brought the Wolfpack back to life. North Carolina State took a six-point lead with 8:22 remaining.

North Carolina State led 29-27 at the half as each team struggled from the field. The Wolfpack shot just 39.3 percent while Virginia was held to 41.7 percent.

Guy scored 14 first-half points for Virginia.

—Field Level Media