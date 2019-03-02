No. 2 Virginia cruises to win over Pitt

Behind three players in double figures, No. 2 Virginia cruised past Pittsburgh 73-49 on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Mar 2, 2019; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Au'Diese Toney (5) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard De'Andre Hunter (12) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Junior Kyle Guy led all scorers with 17 points, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range while Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Virginia (26-2, 14-2 ACC) pulled its starters midway through the second half after leading by as many as 27, and shot 58.5 percent on the day. The Cavaliers connected on 9 of their 16 three-point attempts.

Pittsburgh (12-17, 2-14) was clearly outmatched from the beginning as it took a 4 of 5 shooting barrage early in the second half to make its percentage more respectable. The Panthers shot 39 percent for the game as Jared Wilson-Frame led the way with 15 points on 5-11 shooting.

Au’Diese Toney added 12 points for Pittsburgh.

The Panthers were held scoreless for over six minutes in the first half during a stretch where they turned the ball over on four straight possessions. They finished the game with 15 turnovers while Virginia turned it over 10 times.

The Panthers finished the first 20 minutes with 10 turnovers after making only six field goals. Virginia led 39-19 at the half.

The Cavaliers shot 62 percent in the half and got 23 combined points from Hunter and Jerome. Virginia used a 16-0 run to take control of the game and assisted on seven of its 13 first-half field goals.

Freshman guard Kihei Clark played 28 minutes and dished out four assists while not committing a turnover. Virginia assisted on 14 of their 24 field goals and outrebounded Pittsburgh 25-24.

The Cavaliers got 25 points from their bench and scored 28 of their 73 points from the paint.

Virginia will travel to take on Syracuse on Monday night while Pittsburgh will fly south to play Miami on Tuesday.

