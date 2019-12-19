No. 9 Virginia shows no rust in beating Stony Brook

Kihei Clark scored 14 points, Mamadi Diakite added 13 points, and No. 9-ranked Virginia held off Stony Brook, 56-44, Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Dec 18, 2019; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tavin Pierre Philippe (15) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Tomas Woldetensae (53) defends defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning national champion Virginia (9-1), playing its first game in 10 days, showed no rust from the delay after its Atlantic Coast Conference win over North Carolina on Dec. 8. The Cavaliers jumped to a 14-2 lead, then kept Stony Brook at arm’s length with a wire-to-wire lead.

Virginia then stagnated some after its hot start, shooting just 39.3 percent from the floor on the half and 2 of 10 from behind the 3-point line.

Stony Brook (7-6) cut the initial deficit to seven by halftime, but the Seawolves’ own shooting woes prevented them from making it any more competitive than that. Stony Brook went 9 of 21 from the floor in the first half, including 2 of 10 from behind the 3-point line.

Virginia held Stony Brook to a final line of 17 of 45 from the floor and 5 of 21 from behind the arc.

Elijah Olaniyi led the Seawolves with 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but went just 1 of 6 from deep. Makale Foreman was the lone Stony Brook shooter to make multiple 3-pointers, going 2 of 8 en route to eight points.

The Cavaliers saw balanced scoring from the starting five. Jay Huff joined Clark and Diakite in double-figures with 12 points, Tomas Woldetensae hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points, and Kody Stattmann added seven points.

The bench contributed just two points for Virginia.

Clark added five rebounds and a game-high six assists to his game high in scoring, but also committed six turnovers. Diakite grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots, while Huff pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

Foreman, Andrew Garcia and Mouhamadou Gueye each had two steals for Stony Brook. Gueye also blocked six shots.

