No. 3 Virginia fends off Syracuse upset bid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - Kyle Guy poured in 22 points to lead No. 3 Virginia past Syracuse 68-61 Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The win for Virginia (15-1, 4-0) broke a two-game losing streak to the Orange, and extended their home winning streak over Syracuse (12-5, 1-3) to three games.

Syracuse hung around the entire night in their upset bid and scored the first five points of the second half to take a two-point lead. With both teams struggling to make shots, sophomore Ty Jerome stepped up for the Cavaliers midway through the second half. Jerome knocked in three straight 3-pointers to give Virginia a lead that it would never relinquish.

Jerome scored all nine of his points in a five-minute stretch.

Freshman De‘Andre Hunter scored 15 points for the Cavaliers. Devon Hall chipped in with 13 as Virginia shot just 38 percent on the night. Virginia was 9-of-27 from the three-point line.

Syracuse also shot 38 percent as their scoring woes continued. Guard Frank Howard led the Orange with 18 points while freshman Oshae Brissett added 16.

The Orange outrebounded Virginia 41-31 including 19 offensive rebounds, but got just 17 second-chance points.

Syracuse started hot from beyond the arc as Howard knocked in three triples in the first half. After the Orange led for the first handful of minutes, Virginia heated up thanks to Hunter.

The Cavaliers led by as many as five in the half as Hunter scored 13 first-half points off of the bench. Virginia shot 41 percent for the half and led 32-29 after 20 minutes of play.

Howard led Syracuse with 11 first-half points as the Orange shot 38 percent as a team.

Virginia will host N.C. State on Sunday. Syracuse will travel to take on Florida State on Saturday.

--Field Level Media