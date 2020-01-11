Syracuse knocks off No. 18 Virginia in overtime

Buddy Boeheim, son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, scored nine of his 14 points in overtime to lead the Orange to a 63-55 win over No. 18 Virginia in an ACC game on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

Jan 11, 2020; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Elijah Hughes (33) dribbles the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

After Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite made a layup to open the overtime period, Syracuse made three consecutive 3-pointers, capped by Boeheim’s shot with 3:21 remaining. Elijah Hughes and Joseph Girard III had the other 3-pointers and the Orange led 52-45.

Boeheim later beat the shot clock with a 30-foot 3-pointer that banked in to put Syracuse ahead 57-49 with 1:19 left.

Girard led the Orange (9-7, 2-3 ACC) with 19 points and Hughes added 18 points and nine rebounds.

Syracuse shot 85.7 percent from the field in overtime, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. The Orange, who shot 32. 8 percent for the game, scored 20 points in OT after producing 19 in the second half.

Jay Huff led Virginia (11-4, 3-2) with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kihei Clark added 13 points and nine assists while Diakite had 13 points.

At the end of regulation, two free throws by Clark with 1:21 left tied the game at 43.

Hughes missed a jump shot and Syracuse kept the ball on Marek Dolezaj’s offensive rebound. After a timeout, Hughes missed a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left. Clark then missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left and another shot could not be taken after a scramble for the ball.

Syracuse avenged a season-opening 48-34 loss to Virginia at home on Nov. 6.

Virginia shot 31.3 percent from the field and turned the ball over 15 times.

The Cavaliers had a 35-30 lead in the second half before enduring a seven-minute scoring drought.

