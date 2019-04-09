National final: Virginia leads Texas Tech 32-29 at halftime

Apr 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Tariq Owens (11) during the first half in the championship game of the 2019 men's Final Four at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — Virginia led Texas Tech 32-29 at halftime of the NCAA national championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday.

Virginia guard Ty Jerome’s triple from the top of the key ended a tug-of-war first half during which the teams combined for 10 3-pointers. The first half featured five ties and four lead changes.

For a stretch of more than six minutes, Texas Tech (31-6) answered every Virginia score

Kyle Guy’s 3-pointer knotted the game at 27, answering a jumper from Texas Tech’s Brandone Francis. Guy led all scorers with 10 at halftime.

Texas Tech went ahead for the first time with 5:22 left in the half. A pair of Kyler Edwards free throws broke a 21-all tie and Matt Mooney’s jumper pushed the lead to four.

Virginia (34-3) looked to have Texas Tech on the ropes early, holding a 17-7 lead, until the Red Raiders dropped in 3s on three trips in a row to awaken the building. The stretch cut the Cavaliers’ edge to 19-16 at the under-8 media timeout.

Texas Tech was only 1 of 11 from the floor when Francis started the barrage. Texas Tech got a triple from Edwards 32 seconds later and another from Francis with 8:24 on the clock in the first half.

Texas Tech missed its first nine field goals. Sophomore guard Davide Moretti made a 3-pointer 7:20 into the first half to break the cold snap, but the Red Raiders trailed 9-6.

—By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media