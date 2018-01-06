No. 8 Virginia's defense clamps down on No. 12 North Carolina in 61-49 win

Devon Hall scored 16 points to lead No. 8 Virginia past No. 12 North Carolina 61-49 Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia (14-1, 3-0) held North Carolina (12-4, 1-2) to 30 percent shooting and forced the Tar Heels into a season-high 19 turnovers in another dominating defensive performance.

The Cavaliers never trailed in the second half and shot 45 percent for the game. Freshman De‘Andre Hunter joined Hall in double figures with 10 points while pulling down seven rebounds.

Joel Berry II kept North Carolina within striking distance in the second half, but the Tar Heels never got closer than four points. Berry scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Leading scorer Luke Maye tallied just six points as he was held to 2-of-10 from the floor.

North Carolina matched its season average with 42 rebounds, including 19 on the offensive end. Sloppy play and poor shooting proved to be the Tar Heels’ demise, as their 19 turnovers led to 25 Virginia points.

The Cavaliers assisted on 16 of their 24 made field goals and connected on eight shots from beyond the arc. North Carolina also hit eight 3-pointers but made just eight 2-point field goals as Virginia’s defense kept the Tar Heels out of the lane for most of the game.

North Carolina opened the game with a five-point lead after connecting on three of its first four shots. Virginia answered and led by as many as nine in the first half before taking a 35-28 advantage into halftime.

The Cavaliers forced 10 first-half turnovers and shot 47 percent. North Carolina shot just 32 percent in the half.

Virginia will host Syracuse on Tuesday night while North Carolina will host Boston College, also on Tuesday.

