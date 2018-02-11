Robinson helps Virginia Tech stun No. 2 Virginia

Justin Robinson continued his torrid pace to lead Virginia Tech to a 61-60 overtime upset over rival No. 2 Virginia on Saturday night in Atlantic Coast Conference play at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Robinson scored a game-high 20 points as the Hokies overcame a five-point overtime deficit to pull off the huge upset.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. turned an offensive rebound into a layup with five seconds on the clock to give Virginia Tech (18-7, 7-5) the lead and ultimately the win.

Virginia (23-2, 12-1) was held to just 34.4 percent shooting but turned a 12-point deficit into a tie game in the game’s waning seconds to force overtime. Senior Devon Hall scored a team-high 16 points but missed two critical free throws in overtime to allow the Hokies to stay in the game.

The Cavaliers attempted a season-high 38 three-pointers, connecting on just 11 of them.

Virginia Tech also made 11 three-pointers and shot 43.1 percent for the game.

The Cavaliers inability to get the ball inside proved to be their demise as they scored just 14 points in the paint. Sophomore Kyle Guy scored 13 points but shot just 5-for-21 on the night.

Virginia opened the game on a 13-5 run to force an early timeout by Virginia Tech only to see the Hokies respond, and in a big way.

The Hokies used a 17-0 run and never looked back in the first half as they shot 57.1 percent and knocked down eight 3-pointers.

Virginia Tech led 33-26 at the half.

Robinson led the Hokies with 11 first-half points.

Virginia was held to 36 percent shooting and was led by Guy who scored eight points.

Virginia will travel to play Miami on Tuesday night while Virginia Tech will travel to take on Duke on Wednesday.

