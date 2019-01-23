No. 3 Virginia manhandles Wake Forest

EditorsNote: adds to fourth graf; fixes “its” in seventh and eighth grafs

Despite a cold shooting night, No. 3 Virginia dispatched visiting Wake Forest 68-45 Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers bounced back from their first loss of the season despite shooting just 38.6 percent from the floor. It was also the eighth time this season that they held an opponent to less than 50 points, as Wake Forest made just 30.9 percent of its field-goal attempts.

Five Cavaliers scored in double figures. Jay Huff scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half to join Kyle Guy with 12 points apiece, leading the way for Virginia (17-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Wake Forest (8-10, 1-5) never led in the game and hit just 6 of 24 (25 percent) from the 3-point arc. Leading scorer Brandon Childress was just one of two Demon Deacons in double figures as he scored 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Olivier Sarr added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Virginia recorded its fourth win of 20 or more points through six ACC games to remain in a tie for first place in the league. The Cavaliers assisted on 14 of their 22 field goals and turned the ball over just seven times in the win.

After Wake Forest started the game 1 of 11 from the field to fall into a 25-3 hole, the Deacons used a 20-9 run to end the half and limit the damage, trailing 36-23.

Virginia didn’t score for the final 2:42 of the half on its way to the 13-point lead. The Cavaliers shot 45 percent from the field but missed their last four shots.

Wake Forest shot 32 percent before halftime with five of its nine made shots coming from beyond the arc.

Virginia will travel to play Notre Dame on Saturday while Wake Forest will host Boston College on the same day.

