No. 5 Virginia stays unbeaten, smothers William & Mary

Sophomore De’Andre Hunter scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the second half to power No. 5 Virginia past William & Mary 72-40 on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

Kyle Guy scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds to complement Hunter as the Cavaliers (11-0) used a series of spurts down the stretch to pull away from the Tribe (4-8).

William & Mary is the sixth opponent UVA has held under 50 points so far this season.

The Cavaliers shot 48.0 percent for the game and connected on 19 of 21 free throws, including Hunter’s 9-of-10 effort.

Virginia held the Tribe to 32.7 percent shooting, including 2-of-20 from 3-point range.

William & Mary got 22 points from their leader Nathan Knight before he fouled out late in the second half.

Knight was the only Tribe player in double figures and no other player scored more than seven points as they were held to just 17 second-half points.

Virginia’s Ty Jerome scored just one point in the second half to finish with eight for the game, but pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds as UVA outrebounded William & Mary 43-24.

The Tribe only made five buckets in the first half, but used a late push to cut Virginia’s halftime advantage to 34-23.

The Cavs led by as many as 17 in the half but failed to connect on a shot over the final 3:36. Virginia shot 52 percent despite the late drought with Jerome scoring seven points.

Knight scored 12 of the Tribe’s 23 first-half points.

Virginia will be back in action next Monday when it hosts Marshall.

