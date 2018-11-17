Shittu helps Vanderbilt rout Alcorn State

Vanderbilt freshman forward Simisola Shittu scored 20 points, pulled six rebounds and blocked three shots, leading the Commodores to a 79-54 win over Alcorn State in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday night.

The former McDonald’s All-American didn’t get his third-straight double-double, but hit 9 of 11 shots from the field in 25 minutes.

Forwards Matt Ryan and Joe Toye chipped in 12 and 14, respectively, for the Commodores (3-0), while guard Saben Lee had 10.

Guard Troymain Crosby (11 points) led Alcorn State (1-2) in scoring, while forward Deshaw Andrews added 10.

VU’s man-to-man defense held ASU to 31.8 percent shooting.

Vanderbilt got the lead over double-digits for good when forward Clevon Brown collected an alley-up from Ryan and threw it down with 12:52 left. A Toye 3 with 6:27 left put the ‘Dores up 20.

Vandy (3-0) led 37-29 at half, but it wasn’t easy, as ASU’s extended zone pressure gave VU trouble at times. The ‘Dores never trailed in the first half, but also never got the lead over nine points in the first period.

Crosby’s layup tied the game at 21, but Vandy went on a 13-4 run near the end of the half. That was highlighted by Ryan’s quick 3 from the left side with 3:04 left, coming seconds after Shittu’s block.

ASU starting center Alonzo Campbell went down with 19:41 left in the game after Lee’s knee appeared to hit him in the area of the right hip on Lee’s drive to the hoop. Campbell was unable to extend his right leg and was escorted to the locker room. He didn’t return.

Commodore forward Matthew Moyer entered the game with 14:48 to play in the first half. The sophomore Syracuse transfer was cleared by the NCAA on Thursday afternoon after playing for the Orange last season. He had five points and eight rebounds in 15 minutes.

