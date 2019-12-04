Lee sparks Vanderbilt to win over Buffalo

Vanderbilt junior guard Saben Lee scored a career-high 25 points off the bench, and the Commodores cruised past Buffalo 90-76 on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn.

Aaron Nesmith (16 points), Clevon Brown (14) and Maxwell Evans (13) also scored in double figures for the Commodores (6-2), who led by double digits the whole second half. Brown, a senior, tied a career high with eight rebounds.

Guard Antwain Johnson, a transfer from Middle Tennessee State, led the Bulls with 16 points and shared the rebounding lead with two teammates, grabbing seven boards. Davonta Jordan (14 points, seven rebounds) and Josh Mballa (11 points, seven boards) also scored in double figures.

The Bulls struggled in their half-court offense much of the night, recording just seven assists and committing 17 turnovers, but they turned 14 offensive rebounds into 15 points.

Nesmith’s floater in the lane to open the second half gave Vanderbilt its biggest lead at the time, 49-34. The margin became 19 when Evans threw down a spectacular two-handed put-back of a miss with 12:04 left.

Lee’s layup and free throw with 10:26 to go gave the Commodores their first 20-point edge at 72-52.

Buffalo (5-3) raced to an 8-1 lead when forward Mballa threw down a two-handed jam off a lob from Graves exactly three minutes into the game.

A Jordan layup made the advantage nine before Evans had had a fast-break dunk off a Scotty Pippen Jr. assist to jump-start Vanderbilt.

But Buffalo put the Commodores in the bonus just 6:20 in, and with Nesmith struggling, Lee’s insertion into the lineup at 14:54 changed the game. His two free throws with 13:28 left before halftime tied the game.

Forward Dylan Disu banked in a layup over a minute later for Vanderbilt’s first lead.

A Lee layup and his assist to Brown for a layup put the Commodores up by five, and then Lee’s two free throws at 3:51 made it 37-30.

The Commodores had their biggest lead of the half on Brown’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, which made it 47-34.

