Balanced Vanderbilt shoots past Georgia

Good shooting and balanced scoring helped Vanderbilt to an 81-66 victory over Georgia on Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

Guards Saben Lee (19 points), Riley LaChance (19) and Payton Willis (13) and forwards Joe Toye (12) and Jeff Roberson (11) all scored in double figures for Vandy (9-15, 3-8 Southeastern Conference).

The Commodores shot 55.1 percent from the floor, 45.8 percent from 3-point range and sank all 16 of their foul shots.

Georgia (13-10, 4-7) exploited Vanderbilt in the low post, getting 20 from forward Yante Maten and 16 from forward Derek Ogbeide. Juwan Parker added 13 points.

The Bulldogs were just 12 of 19 on free throws (63.2 percent) and 2 of 9 on 3-point attempts (22.2 percent), and they never led. They hit 43.3 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Vanderbilt had fits trying to stop Maten in the second half, helping Georgia go in the bonus with 9:55 left. Commodores starting center Ejike Obinna fouled out with 7:47 left on just 13 minutes of floor time, and that 10th foul put the Bulldogs in the double bonus.

Maten led Georgia to a 9-0 run that got the Bulldogs to within one early in the second half.

However, the short shots quit falling soon thereafter, allowing Vanderbilt to run away. A Willis 3-pointer with 8:06 left put the Commodores up by a dozen, and Georgia never got within single digits again.

The advantage became 16 when forward Toye hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 6:47 left.

Vanderbilt raced out to a 9-0 lead before Georgia got its first points on a mid-range jumper from guard Teshaun Hightower at 16:05.

The biggest advantage in the first half was 11, when Lee tipped in a missed 3-point try from Willis with 2:49 left.

Lee led all scorers with 14 at the break, with LaChance adding nine. Parker and Ogbeide each had eight for Georgia in the first half.

Maten had two first-half fouls and was limited to six points in nine minutes before the break.

--Field Level Media