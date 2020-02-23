Crump's buzzer-beater lifts Georgia over Vanderbilt

Georgia guard Tyree Crump threw in a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Bulldogs an 80-78 win over Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference play at Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon.

Feb 22, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA;

Guards Anthony Edwards (19 points), Jordan Harris (17) and Sahvir Wheeler (11) led the way for Georgia (14-13, 4-10 SEC).

Guard Saben Lee scored a career-high 34 in defeat, while guards Scotty Pippen Jr. and Max Evans chipped in 20 and 10, respectively, for the Commodores (9-18, 1-13).

Pippen missed two foul shots with 5.1 seconds left. Crump pulled the rebound out of a crowd of players, sprinted up the floor and canned the game-winner from about 30 feet out to give the Bulldogs their first road victory in league play.

The Commodores have lost five consecutive contests.

Earlier, Lee got a steal and a fast-break lay-in to give Vanderbilt a 51-40 second-half lead.

A 12-0 Bulldogs’ run capped by an Edwards lay-up pushed Georgia back up 52-51, its first lead since 3-1.

Pippen Jr. answered with a 3-pointer from the left side, Evans added a step-back trey before Lee beat a defender for a lay-up and a 59-52 lead.

Lee threw down a two-handed alley-oop from Pippen with 4:28 left, again making the lead seven. He was solid all night, but missed the front end of a one-and-one with 12.4 seconds remaining to keep Georgia alive.

Wheeler hit two foul shots with six seconds remaining, setting up the scene at the end.

A foul-plagued first half obscured a wildly entertaining showdown between Lee, who had 22 first-half points, and Edwards, who had 12.

Vanderbilt got into the bonus with 11:46 left, and Georgia, at 8:36. The Commodores went into the double-bonus with 6:10 left, and Georgia did as well with 5:51 remaining.

Lee’s fast-break layup and free throw with 13:07 to go in the first half put the Commodores up 16-7.

A pair of guard Jordan Wright’s free throws made it 20-9, the first double-figure lead for either team.

Edwards didn’t score until he canned a 3-pointer from the left side with 8:43 left. His jumper at 8:12 got the Bulldogs within 20-19.

He made the highlight-reel play of the first half, sprinting down the middle of the lane and throwing down a hard one-handed jam that posterized guard Braelee Albert and ended in a three-point play that knotted the score at 23.

But Vandy never relinquished the lead the rest of the period thanks to Lee, who was 8-of-11 from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul line in the half.

Four walk-ons saw a combined 24 first-half minutes for the Commodores, who led 40-32 at the break.

