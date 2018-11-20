Point guard Garland leads Vanderbilt past Liberty

Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland scored 33 points, helping the Commodores (4-0) knock off Liberty (3-1) 79-70 on Monday night at Nashville’s Memorial Gymnasium.

Garland, coming off a season-low three points in Friday’s win over Alcorn State, was 12 of 18 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line.

Guard Saben Lee added 17, and forward Matt Ryan 10 for Vandy. Guard Lovell Cabbil Jr. (16), freshman Darius McGhee (15) and Scottie James (12) paced the Flames.

Vanderbilt managed to win despite an off night from forward Simisola Shittu (eight points, eight rebounds, four fouls), who came into the game as the team’s leading scorer at 17.3 points per game.

Liberty came in holding opponents to 35 percent shooting, and frustrated Vandy much of the night. Vandy had first-half turnover issues, as both teams gave it away nine times, with Lee having five.

The Commodores led 46-45 in the second half after James’ layup — his 17th-consecutive field goal this season, a streak snapped one shot later — with 11:20 left.

That’s when Vanderbilt forward Matthew Moyer keyed a 10-0 run, starting with his 3-pointer with 11:02 left. Moyer then got a putback of a Lee miss on Vandy’s next trip, and after Lee his two free throws, he assisted Ryan on a 3.

A three-point play, followed by two Lee free throws, then a Garland 3, put Vandy up 17 with 6:48 left.

Garland had 14 first-half points to lead all first-half scorers. The Commodores led 37-33 at half. and shot 53.8 percent before the break.

The young Commodores, a strict man-to-man team, struggled on defense at times and had some issues with Liberty early. But Vanderbilt went to a 2-3 zone at times, which helped.

James picked up his second foul with 11:18 left in the first half, and stayed on the bench the rest of the period. Shittu, Vandy’s leading scorer, had just one point and two fouls at half.

Ryan was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul with 5:20 left.

