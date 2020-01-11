Texas A&M coasts against outmanned Vanderbilt

Andre Gordon scored 15 points and Texas A&M rolled to a 69-50 victory over short-handed Vanderbilt on Saturday in Southeastern Conference action in Nashville, Tenn.

Jan 11, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Texas A&M Aggies logo on a court side seat prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points off the bench for the Aggies (8-6, 2-1 SEC), who led 36-20 at halftime and shot 52.6 percent from the field.

Max Evans and Ejike Obinna each scored 12 for the Commodores (8-7, 0-2), who shot just 30 percent and dropped their 20th consecutive regular-season SEC game.

Vanderbilt played without star Aaron Nesmith, who entered the weekend as the nation’s fifth-leading scorer (23.0) and most accurate 3-point shooter (52.2 percent). He has a foot fracture and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

The Aggies built their lead to 20 points in the first five minutes of the second half and doubled up the Commodores, 48-24, on Savion Flagg’s layup with 13:14 left.

The lead surpassed 30 for the first time when Mark French’s 3-pointer made it 56-25 with 9:59 to play.

The Aggies, who never trailed, took control from the opening tip, springing a full-court press on the Commodores. They also used an aggressive half-court zone designed to limit Saben Lee, Vandy’s leading remaining scorer, who came in averaging 16.6 per game.

It worked. Lee finished with four points on 1-of-5 shooting.

On the other end, the Commodores had trouble guarding the dribble, falling behind by double figures before the 11-minute mark. A&M went up 23-9 after forward Emanuel Miller’s put-back at 10:19.

A&M’s biggest first-half lead was 32-15.

Nesmith’s injury leaves the Commodores in a precarious position. VU is already without starting center Clevon Brown for several more weeks due to an MCL injury and is down to eight active scholarship players.

It got bad enough that Vanderbilt had a pair of walk-on guards, Jon Jossell and Braelee Albert, both in the game at around the midway point of the first half.

—Field Level Media