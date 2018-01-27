Vanderbilt hangs on against TCU, 81-78

Vanderbilt shot 52.5 percent from the field, hit 11 3-pointers, and didn’t allow TCU to attempt a foul shot, as the Commodores beat the Horned Frogs, 81-78, at Nashville’s Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt was led in scoring by forward Jeff Roberson (20) and guards Riley LaChance (24) and Saben Lee (11).

TCU (15-6) placed guards Kenrich Williams (17), Desmond Bane (12) and Alex Robinson (13) in double figures, along with forwards Kouat Noi (11) and Vladimir Brodziansky (15).

The Horned Frogs had a 36-21 edge on the glass.

It was an entertaining game with great offensive flow. Neither team managed a double-figure lead at any point. Just 11 fouls were whistled on Vanderbilt, and 10 on TCU.

TCU trailed most of the second half, but Robinson drove and banked home a tough layup from the left side to tie the game at 76 with 2:19 left.

TCU then missed a 3 on its next trip, while Vandy’s LaChance answered with a 27-footer.

Broadziansky answered with a layup, then the Commodores (8-13), after Lee missed a layup, secured the rebound.

After a time out, LaChance then hit a pair of foul shots with 10.8 left to put Vandy up, 81-78,

Noi’s 3-pointer with three seconds left missed the mark, and TCU was unable to get off another shot.

It was a game of runs in the first half.

Commodores saw a nine-point lead evaporate into a five-point deficit, then went on a run to go up nine again, before settling into a 43-40 halftime lead.

Williams’s driving layup along the right side at the 10:47 mark put the Horned Frogs up 21-15.

But Vanderbilt, with Roberson scoring nine points in succession for the Commodores, went back up 25-23 when the senior hit a 3 from the left side at 7:41.

Another Roberson 3 from the left corner put Vandy up 35-26, but a Brodziansky hook and a mid-range jumper were part of a TCU run to cut it to three at half.

Brodziansky led TCU with 11 points at half, and proved tough to stop in the low blocks.

