Sneed, Stokes lift Kansas State past Vanderbilt

Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed had 21 points and guard Kamaru Stokes added 20 as the Wildcats defeated Vanderbilt 84-79 in a nonconference game on Sunday at Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson led the Commodores (3-5) with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Kansas State (7-1) won despite being outrebounded 33-21. The difference was the Wildcats making 22 of 24 shots from the free-throw line. Stokes (6 of 6), Barry Brown (5 of 5) and Sneed (4 of 4) were perfect from the foul line.

Vanderbilt guard Joe Toye, who finished with 11 points, cut the lead to 80-79 with 49 seconds left.

Toye then fouled Levi Stockard III with 24 seconds left when Stockard tried to drive to the basket. Stockard, who was 5 of 6 from the line, made both free throws to give the Wildcats an 82-79 lead.

Sneed stole the ball from guard Saben Lee, who had 19 points, and was fouled by Toye with 13 seconds remaining. Sneed made both free throws to put the Wildcats ahead 84-79.

Vanderbilt did not take a shot until 5 seconds remained, a failed 3-pointer by Matthew Fisher-Davis. The ball went out of bounds to Kansas State.