Marquette pulls away from VCU with 3-point flurry

Markus Howard scored 22 points and fueled a second-half surge to lead Marquette past Virginia Commonwealth 94-83 Monday at the Maui Invitational at Lahina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Howard scored 18 points and hit all four of his 3-pointers in the second half, including a pair on consecutive possessions during a 9-0 Marquette spurt.

Howard’s fourth 3-pointer of second half gave Marquette a 73-64 lead with 8:47 to play.

Andrew Rowsey and Sam Hauser each hit 3-pointers in the final six minutes, and Marquette sealed the win at the free-throw line.

Rowsey and Hauser each finished with 20 points. Rowsey went 9 of 9 from the foul line.

The Golden Eagles (3-1) advance to face the winner of No. 6 Wichita State and California on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Malik Crowfield scored 17 points and sophomore forward Justin Tillman added 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for VCU (2-2).

Marquette led for the majority of an up-tempo first half behind 12 points from Rowsey, who hit a jumper that put the Eagles up 39-30 with 3:27 left before halftime.

VCU’s De‘Riante Jenkins scored four points in the final minute of the first half to trim Marquette’s lead to 45-44 at intermission.

Jenkins finished with 11 points for the Rams, who drop into the losers’ bracket of the tournament.

Marquette junior guard Haanif Cheatham added 13 points and Howard handed out seven assists to go along with his game-high 22 points.

Marquette outrebounded VCU 41-32 and shot 51.5 percent from the field. The Golden Eagles won despite committing 17 turnovers.