No. 22 Rhode Island tops VCU for 14th straight win

Cyril Langevine had 12 points and 18 rebounds as No. 22 Rhode Island extended its winning streak to 14 games with a decisive 81-68 victory over host Virginia Commonwealth on Friday night.

E.C. Matthews finished with 18 points and Jared Terrell scored 16 for Rhode Island, which remains unbeaten in the Atlantic 10. Rhode Island (19-3, 11-0 Atlantic 10) dominated the boards and won the rebound battle 47-32.

Justin Tillman went 7-of-16 from the field and led VCU (14-9, 6-4) with 22 points. Sean Mobley added 15 points for VCU, which had its three-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 10-4 at home.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island erased a 13-point deficit against Massachusetts and came away with an 85-83 win. This time, the visitors had a three-point lead at the break before pulling away late in the second half.

Rhode Island got some separation on a 3-pointer by Matthews that provided a 52-45 lead with 16:06 remaining in the game. Rhode Island stayed in control, and a putback by Langevine provided the largest lead at 64-54 with just over eight minutes left.

VCU would not go away, and a dunk by Tillman pulled the hosts to within 71-64 with 4:03 left. Rhode Island had an answer, and a floater by Jeff Dowtin pushed the lead back to nine just over two minutes later.

From there, Rhode Island closed out the game by making 6 of 6 shots from the free throw line in the final 1:15. Fatts Russell finished with 11 points for the visitors.

Rhode Island has now won 11 straight road games against Atlantic 10 opponents.

Stanford Robinson converted a jumper that gave Rhode Island an 18-14 lead with 11:46 left in the first half. VCU tied the game, 22-22, on a layup and free throw by Tillman.

Rhode Island answered with a 9-0 run and led 36-27 with just over four minutes remaining. Mobley answered with a pair of 3-pointers to cut the margin to three less than a minute later.

Terrell scored 12 points, and Rhode Island led 41-38 at the break.

--Field Level Media