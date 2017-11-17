Guy paces Virginia past VCU

Kyle Guy scored a career-high 29 points, including a 3-pointer to clinch the win with 41 seconds left, and Virginia withstood a second-half rally to defeat Virginia Commonwealth 76-67 on Friday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Ty Jerome scored 13 points for the Cavaliers (3-0).

Isaac Vann, a transfer from Maine, led the Rams (2-1) with 19 points.

Virginia led by 10 in the second half when the Rams went on a 10-2 run to get within two points at 59-57 on Mike‘l Simms’ 3-pointer with 8:02 to go.

VCU had two chances to tie the game but Vann’s 3-point attempt was off the mark and Isaiah Wilkins stole the ball on the next possession, which led to a 3 by Guy to push the lead back to 66-60.

Jerome connected on an NBA-range 3-pointer to give the Cavaliers a 71-64 lead.

VCU’s only lead came in the opening seconds on Kris Lane’s layup. A jumper by Guy tied the game and Devon Hall’s 3-pointer gave the Cavaliers a lead they would not relinquish.

Virginia’s opened up a 12-point lead at 10:10 of the half and had an answer every time it looked like the Rams would get close.

Jonathan Williams added 14 points for VCU, his third straight game in double figures. Justin Tillman was held to four points and eight rebounds and he came in averaging 20.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Virginia’s leading scorer, Hall, finished with eight points.

Entering the contest, Virginia had given up 48 and 49 points in its first two games.

The Cavaliers committed only three first-half turnovers against the Rams’ “Havoc” defense. Virginia converted eight VCU turnovers into 14 first-half points as it took a 38-32 lead into intermission.

For the game, Virginia turned the ball over only five times. VCU committed 13 turnovers, which the Cavaliers converted into 16 points.