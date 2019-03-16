US College Basketball
March 16, 2019 / 6:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vermont tops UMBC to win America East

Field Level Media

1 Min Read

EditorsNote: will add other conference champ games

Anthony Lamb scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Vermont over UMBC 66-49 on Saturday in the America East championship game in Burlington, Vt. It was a rematch of the 2018 conference title game, which UMBC won to earn its way to the NCAA Tournament, where the Retrievers beat Virginia for the first-ever win for a No. 16 seed over a No. 1 seed.

Stef Smith added 17 points for Vermont (27-6). K.J. Jackson, with 15 points, was the only player to score in double figures for UMBC (21-13).

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below