No. 14 Villanova needs OT to extend dominance over DePaul

Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Saddiq Bey added 18 and No. 14 Villanova held off visiting DePaul 79-75 in overtime Tuesday.

Jan 14, 2020; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jermaine Samuels contributed 15 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats, who improved to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in the Big East.

It was the third win in a row for Villanova.

In addition, the Wildcats defeated DePaul for the 19th consecutive time.

Charlie Moore hit two free throws to pull DePaul within 75-74 with 6.4 seconds remaining in overtime.

Gillespie, who hit six free throws in overtime, was then fouled with 3.3 seconds left and made both for a 77-74 advantage.

Moore led DePaul with a season-high 29 points, while Paul Reed added 18 points and 15 rebounds for his 12th double-double. Jaylen Butz had 16 points.

The Blue Demons fell to 12-5 and 0-4 in the conference. They were 12-1 before Big East play began.

DePaul jumped out to a 21-8 lead following a tip-in by Nick Ongenda with 11:03 remaining in the first half.

After the Blue Demons went ahead 28-18, Villanova responded with an 8-0 run to close within 28-26.

Cole Swider then hit a pair of free throws and Bey scored in the paint for a 30-28 Villanova lead with 33 seconds left.

After Villanova moved ahead by six early in the second half, Butz knocked down a short jumper in the lane to cut the lead to 40-36.

When Butz scored again in the lane, the game was tied at 40 with 14:01 left.

Gillespie later made a trey and Robinson-Earl drove to the basket for a layup as the Wildcats pulled ahead 48-43. After an empty possession by DePaul, Robinson-Earl scored again and the Wildcats held their biggest lead at that point at 50-43.

Reed threw down consecutive dunks and the Blue Demons closed within 54-49 with 7:11 to go.

Slideshow (10 Images)

Bey responded with a dunk and a 3-pointer and Villanova extended its advantage back to double figures at 59-49 with 5:01 left.

But DePaul eventually made seven straight shots at the end of regulation highlighted by Moore’s driving layup with 8.4 seconds remaining to tie the game at 67.

—Field Level Media