Furman knocks off No. 8 Villanova in overtime

All five Furman starters scored in double figures as the Paladins shocked No. 8 Villanova 76-68 in overtime Saturday at Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pa.

The outcome capped a disappointing week for the defending national champion Wildcats, who lost twice at home. Prior to Saturday, Villanova had been the only team not to lose back-to-back games since the start of the 2013-14 season.

In the last minute of overtime, Matt Rafferty’s jumper and Jordan Lyons’ two free throws helped the Paladins (5-0) build a 71-63 lead.

Lyons finished with 17 points, while Rafferty and Clay Mounce, who fouled out in the extra session, finished with 15 apiece. Rafferty, who could have been a hero in regulation, pulled in 17 rebounds.

Alex Hunter and Noah Gurley each contributed 13 points for the Paladins, who also defeated 2018 Final Four team Loyola (Ill.) earlier this month.

Phil Booth poured in 20 points, and Collin Gillespie added 19 for the Wildcats, who shot 33.8 percent from the field. Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Villanova (2-2) was coming off a 27-point home loss to Michigan earlier in the week in a rematch of April’s national championship game.

In regulation, Gillespie broke a tie with a fastbreak layup at the 1:39 mark. But he missed on the next Villanova possession, opening the way for Lyons to hit two free throws to tie the game at 60-60 with 48 seconds left.

Rafferty went to the free-throw line with 2.6 seconds to play, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to send the game to OT.

Villanova’s Eric Paschall started extra time with a miss on a 3-pointer, then had a layup blocked by Rafferty. Furman then went on an 11-3 run, capped by Lyons’ free throws, and held on from there.

Villanova held a 36-31 halftime lead. The Wildcats finished the game with more 3-point baskets (14) than 2-point baskets (10) and were outrebounded 47-40.

