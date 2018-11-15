No. 18 Michigan dominates No. 8 Villanova, 73-46

Charles Matthews scored 19 points as No. 18 Michigan went on the road and blitzed No. 8 Villanova 73-46 Wednesday night in Villanova, Pa.

Ignas Brazdeikis added 18 for the Wolverines, who improved to 3-0 after the lopsided win as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which matches the Big Ten against the Big East in a series of eight games.

Eric Paschall led the Wildcats (2-1) with 10 points in this rematch of last season’s national championship, which Villanova won handily by 17 points. Villanova entered this game with wins over Morgan State and Quinnipiac.

Phil Booth added nine points for the Wildcats after scoring a career-high 23 against Quinnipiac.

Michigan jumped out to a 22-8 lead on a jump shot by Matthews with 9:56 left in the first half. The jumper capped an 8-0 run.

The Wolverines continued their hot shooting, hitting 12 of their first 20 shots. When Zavier Simpson drove to the basket and converted a layup, they held a 26-10 advantage. Isaiah Livers’ 3-pointer from the top of the key extended Michigan’s lead to 31-13. It didn’t let up as Jordan Poole drained a 3-pointer for a 34-13 advantage with 4:46 left in the half.

After another Villanova turnover, Brazdeikis rumbled to the basket and connected for a three-point play and a commanding 24-point lead at 37-13.

The Wildcats shot just 24 percent and committed 10 turnovers in the first half as they trailed 44-17. Booth led the way with six points.

Matthews had 16 points for Michigan in the half and nearly matched Villanova’s offensive output.

Michigan opened the second half just as strong and scored the first five points for a 49-17 lead.

Villanova missed five of its first seven shots in the second half and fell behind 56-28 with 11:42 remaining.

Michigan increased its lead to 60-30 two minutes later.

From there, the Wolverines’ defense remained stingy and they cruised to their third win to open the season.

Villanova had gone 106 straight games without losing a game by double figures.

—Field Level Media