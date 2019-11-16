No. 10 Villanova smothers Ohio, 78-54

Saddiq Bey scored 19 points, Justin Moore added 18 and No. 10 Villanova responded from a 25-point loss at Ohio State to handily defeat visiting Ohio 78-54 on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl also had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats, who improved to 2-1. It was the second double-double for Robinson-Earl in his first three games. Collin Gillespie scored 10 points and Jermaine Samuels had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Buckeyes routed Villanova 76-51 on Wednesday as part of competition in the Gavitt Games.

The victory was the 450th for head coach Jay Wright at Villanova.

Ben Vander Plas led Ohio with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Jason Preston added 16 points. The Bobcats suffered their first loss after three straight wins and still haven’t defeated a ranked team on the road since 1998.

Ohio missed 17 of 20 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Trailing 17-16, the Wildcats went on a 16-0 run to go ahead 32-17 with 3:02 remaining in the first half.

Villanova’s defense continued to bother the Bobcats, and the Wildcats took a 43-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Preston kept Ohio close for a while and led his team with 10 points. But the Bobcats missed all eight of their 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes.

Moore paced the Wildcats with 15 points at the half.

Vander Plas connected on a 3-pointer from the baseline to close Ohio within 47-26 early in the second half. It was the Bobcats’ first made trey after nine straight misses.

Robinson-Earl came back with a 3-pointer and Moore added another to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 27 at 53-26.

Preston converted a jumper to pull Ohio within 58-37 with 10:57 remaining.

Bey’s fourth 3-pointer quickly moved the Wildcats ahead 61-37 with 9:45 left.

It was more than enough of an advantage for Villanova to cruise to the non-conference victory.

