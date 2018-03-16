Top-seeded Villanova routs Radford 87-61

EditorsNote: updates second graf with Villanova’s next opponent

Jalen Brunson scored 16 points and East Region No. 1 seed Villanova had little trouble dispatching No. 16 Radford 87-61 Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Mikal Bridges added 13 points and Eric Paschall had 11 for the Wildcats (31-4), who will face ninth-seeded Alabama (20-15) in the second round on Saturday. Villanova captured the Big East tournament and showed no weariness in cruising past Radford. Omari Spellman, Phil Booth and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree each had 10 for the Wildcats.

It was Villanova’s sixth win in a row and the first time it has faced Radford in program history.

Villanova hit 14 three-pointers, a program record in an NCAA Tournament game.

Donald Hicks led Radford (22-12) with 13 points while Carlik Jones added 11.

The Highlanders, winners of the Big South tournament, dropped to 0-3 all-time in the NCAA Tournament with all three defeats coming against No. 1 seeds.

Brunson converted back-to-back baskets with nifty moves in the lane with 17:15 remaining. Spellman followed with a deep 3-pointer and the lead ballooned to 54-29.

Two more baskets, highlighted by a dunk from Spellman, pushed the Villanova to 58-29.

Villanova hit its first six shots of the second half and the rout was on.

Paschall later converted a 3-pointer and was fouled and the lead was 70-37 with 11:45 left. The shot was the 12th 3-pointer of the game and the 400th of the season for the Wildcats.

Villanova knocked down six of its first eight 3-pointers and used a 22-1 run to bolt ahead 31-8 with 8:45 left in the first half.

Five different Wildcats hit at least one trey and the lead was 34-12.

Villanova started 13 of 16 and held a 41-21 advantage with 1:11 until halftime.

Brunson scored 12 points and Bridges had 10 as the Wildcats shot 68 percent (15 of 22) on their way to a 44-23 halftime lead.

Radford shot just 9 of 33.

— Field Level Media