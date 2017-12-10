Preview: La Salle at Villanova

With No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Kansas having lost this week, No. 4 Villanova has a chance to surge to the top of the polls. First, of course, the Wildcats must take care of business against Big 5 rival La Salle when they host the Explorers on Sunday afternoon.

Villanova outlasted Gonzaga 88-72 on Tuesday in its latest terrific performance as Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 28 points and Phil Booth added 20 for the unbeaten Wildcats. “They put it on us pretty good,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after Villanova shot nearly 52 percent, increasing its season shooting percentage to a blistering 50.6 percent. Jalen Brunson went for 26 points last year as Villanova slipped by La Salle 89-79 as part of its continued domination against its Philadelphia rivals. The Wildcats have won 20 straight Big 5 games and aim to extend that streak against an Explorers squad that fell to Drexel its last time out.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT LA SALLE (5-5): The Explorers have played two Big 5 games this season, topping Pennsylvania and Temple, before falling to another Philadelphia rival, Drexel, in a disappointing performance. La Salle trailed against the Dragons 43-30 at halftime and fell 72-70 despite B.J. Johnson’s 21 points and 11 rebounds. Johnson averages 21.5 points and 9.4 rebounds, while Pookie Powell chips in 15.7 points and has scored in double figures in nine of the team’s 10 games.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (9-0): The Wildcats have four players averaging double-figure points, led by Bridges (19.0) and Brunson (17.2), and another two who aren’t far behind. Bridges (56.7) and Brunson (63.7) each shoot exceptionally well for guards, and reserve guard Donte DiVincenzo (11.1 points on 50 percent shooting) is another capable performer off the bench. Freshman forward Omari Spellman has shot at least 50 percent in three straight games after failing to reach that mark in any of his first six games.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova is 58-3 in its last 61 non-conference regular-season games.

2. The Big 5 is a round-robin between five Philadelphia-based schools -- Villanova, La Salle, Penn, Temple and Saint Joseph‘s.

3. Villanova has won 14 of the last 15 meetings with La Salle.

PREDICTION: Villanova 93, La Salle 72