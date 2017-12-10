No. 4 Villanova grinds out win over La Salle

PHILADELPHIA -- Phil Booth and Donte DiVincenzo scored 18 points each and No. 4 Villanova pulled away from gritty Big 5 rival La Salle for a 77-68 victory Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jalen Brunson contributed 17 points and Mikal Bridges had 10 for the Wildcats, who improved to 10-0 for the second straight season while also compiling their 21st consecutive win in the Big 5.

Villanova entered Sunday as only one of seven remaining undefeated Division I teams in the country.

La Salle (5-6) was led by B.J. Johnson with 21 points. Amar Stukes added 16 and Pookie Powell had 12 for the Explorers, who dropped their second in a row. Powell missed all seven of his 3-pointers and fouled out.

La Salle took a surprising 42-37 lead early in the second half before the Wildcats began to chip away.

Booth’s driving layup gave Villanova a 52-47 advantage with 13:01 left. The momentum switched as the Explorers missed 10 of 11 shots during one stretch.

The Wildcats had a tough time pulling away in this Big 5 battle.

Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer in front of his excited bench to get the Explorers within 60-58 with 6:04 remaining. Powell then tied the game 60-60 with a difficult shot in the lane.

Isiah Deas gave the Explorers a short-lived 62-61 lead before the Wildcats came back with six quick points to lead 67-62 with 3:52 left. Booth hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer and DiVincenzo followed with a trey.

Bridges put the game away with a pair of baskets down the stretch for a 71-64 lead with 2:33 left.

La Salle’s tenacious defense led to some easy baskets and it took a 34-31 advantage late in the first half on a 3-pointer by Deas.

Villanova took the lead back at 37-36 when Booth’s trey dropped through with 10.4 seconds remaining.

But Stukes drove the length of the court for a layup as time expired for a 38-37 Explorers lead.

Stukes and Johnson combined for 23 points.

NOTES: Villanova G Collin Gillespie missed the game with a left wrist injury. ... Villanova coach Jay Wright earned his 396th career victory at the school. ... Villanova will attempt to sweep its Big 5 portion of the schedule Wednesday at Temple for its 22nd straight win against La Salle, Temple, Penn and Saint Joseph‘s. ... La Salle dropped to 2-1 in the Big 5 this season with previous wins coming against Temple and Penn. ... La Salle played its first career game at the Wells Fargo Center. ... Wright improved to 15-2 all-time against the Explorers. ... La Salle’s last victory over a Top 5 opponent came all the way back in 1955, a 76-73 win over Iowa in the NCAA Tournament.