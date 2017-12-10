FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 4 Villanova grinds out win over La Salle
Sections
Featured
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
Exclusive
Health
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
After bitcoin’s wild week, traders brace for futures launch
Future of Money
After bitcoin’s wild week, traders brace for futures launch
New evacuations ordered as gusty winds reinvigorate wildfire
California Wildfires
New evacuations ordered as gusty winds reinvigorate wildfire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 10, 2017 / 8:48 PM / in 43 minutes

No. 4 Villanova grinds out win over La Salle

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA -- Phil Booth and Donte DiVincenzo scored 18 points each and No. 4 Villanova pulled away from gritty Big 5 rival La Salle for a 77-68 victory Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jalen Brunson contributed 17 points and Mikal Bridges had 10 for the Wildcats, who improved to 10-0 for the second straight season while also compiling their 21st consecutive win in the Big 5.

Villanova entered Sunday as only one of seven remaining undefeated Division I teams in the country.

La Salle (5-6) was led by B.J. Johnson with 21 points. Amar Stukes added 16 and Pookie Powell had 12 for the Explorers, who dropped their second in a row. Powell missed all seven of his 3-pointers and fouled out.

La Salle took a surprising 42-37 lead early in the second half before the Wildcats began to chip away.

Booth’s driving layup gave Villanova a 52-47 advantage with 13:01 left. The momentum switched as the Explorers missed 10 of 11 shots during one stretch.

The Wildcats had a tough time pulling away in this Big 5 battle.

Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer in front of his excited bench to get the Explorers within 60-58 with 6:04 remaining. Powell then tied the game 60-60 with a difficult shot in the lane.

Isiah Deas gave the Explorers a short-lived 62-61 lead before the Wildcats came back with six quick points to lead 67-62 with 3:52 left. Booth hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer and DiVincenzo followed with a trey.

Bridges put the game away with a pair of baskets down the stretch for a 71-64 lead with 2:33 left.

La Salle’s tenacious defense led to some easy baskets and it took a 34-31 advantage late in the first half on a 3-pointer by Deas.

Villanova took the lead back at 37-36 when Booth’s trey dropped through with 10.4 seconds remaining.

But Stukes drove the length of the court for a layup as time expired for a 38-37 Explorers lead.

Stukes and Johnson combined for 23 points.

NOTES: Villanova G Collin Gillespie missed the game with a left wrist injury. ... Villanova coach Jay Wright earned his 396th career victory at the school. ... Villanova will attempt to sweep its Big 5 portion of the schedule Wednesday at Temple for its 22nd straight win against La Salle, Temple, Penn and Saint Joseph‘s. ... La Salle dropped to 2-1 in the Big 5 this season with previous wins coming against Temple and Penn. ... La Salle played its first career game at the Wells Fargo Center. ... Wright improved to 15-2 all-time against the Explorers. ... La Salle’s last victory over a Top 5 opponent came all the way back in 1955, a 76-73 win over Iowa in the NCAA Tournament.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.