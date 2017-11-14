Virginia routs Austin Peay 93-49

Five players scored in double figures as Virginia found its offensive groove with a 93-49 win over Austin Peay on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

The 93 points are the most the Cavaliers have scored under head coach Tony Bennett.

The Cavaliers were led by senior guard Devon Hall, who scored a career-high 19 points and pulled down five rebounds. Freshman Jay Huff, who was making his debut for Virginia (2-0), scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half and grabbed four rebounds while blocking five shots.

Virginia shot 63 percent from the field and knocked down 19 of their 24 free throws. The Cavaliers were also stellar from beyond the arc as they connected on eight 3-pointers in 17 attempts.

Freshman guard De‘Andre Hunter had 10 points after not scoring Friday night in the Cavaliers’ opener against UNC Greensboro.

Austin Peay shot 41 percent for the game but committed 20 turnovers as the Governors were overmatched from the opening tip. Austin Peay (0-2) never led in the game but did put three players in double figures, led by guard Dayton Gumm with 13 points.

Virginia turned 20 Austin Peay turnovers into 29 points and outrebounded the Governors 32-20.

The Cavaliers shot 70 percent from the field in the first half as they took a 51-22 lead into the intermission. Sophomore guard Kyle Guy scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half as he played just eight minutes in the second half.

Virginia will travel to Richmond, Va., to take on VCU on Friday.