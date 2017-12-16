No. 16 Virginia downs Davidson by 20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Senior Devon Hall poured in a career-high 20 points as No. 16 Virginia dispatched Davidson 80-60 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Hall was among three Cavaliers scoring in double figures. Senior guard Nigel Johnson scored a game-high 22 points while Kyle Guy put in 19. Johnson added four steals, three rebounds and three assists in what was his best game as a Cavalier after transferring from Rutgers.

Virginia (9-1) led by as many as 21 points in the second half and overcame a slow start to shoot 50 percent for the game while connecting on 10-for-19 from the 3-point line. The Cavaliers turned the ball over just six times and outrebounded Davidson (4-4) 32-28.

Davidson forward Peyton Aldridge scored 20 points, just one shy of his season average as he led the Wildcats, who shot 48 percent. The Wildcats, who rely on the 3-point shot, made just eight of their 26 attempts after entering the game shooting 39 percent from deep. Oskar Michelsen added 12 points for the Wildcats.

After trailing 14-6 midway through the first half, Virginia rallied and used a 31-15 run to end the half as they took a 37-29 lead into the halftime break.

Davidson shot 50 percent in the half and got nine points from Aldridge as the Wildcats connected on five 3-pointers.

Virginia was led by Johnson, who put in 14 first-half points as the Cavaliers recovered from a slow start and put in 45 percent of their shots, which included 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.