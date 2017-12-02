No. 18 Virginia downs Lehigh

Sophomore guard Kyle Guy tied a career best with five 3-pointers as No. 18 Virginia took down Lehigh 75-54 Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Guy led three Cavaliers in double figures with 21 points on the day and has scored 10 or more points in all but one game this season. Seniors Isaiah Wilkins and Devon Hall joined Guy in double figures with 14 and 11 points respectively.

Virginia (8-0) led by as many as 23 late in the game and shot 52 percent from the floor on the day. Lehigh (4-4) scored 31 second-half points but could never get any closer than 13. The Mountain Hawks were led by guard Lance Tejada who scored a game-high 22 points but was the only Lehigh player in double figures.

Lehigh turned the ball over 17 times and shot 40 percent while being outrebounded 31-28 by the Cavaliers. Virginia turned the ball over just six times on the day and turned those 17 Lehigh turnovers into 24 points.

Virginia shot 55 percent in the first half and took a 39-23 lead into the locker room after leading by as many as 18.

Lehigh made just two 2-point shots in the half and didn’t connect on their first until the 2:44 mark. The Mountain Hawks made seven field goals with five of them coming from beyond the arc. Tejada led the way with 11 first-half points.

The Cavaliers were led by Guy, who scored 10 points but was limited to just nine minutes after picking up two early fouls.