No. 18 Virginia shuts down Wisconsin

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- No. 18 Virginia got 17 points from sophomore Kyle Guy to squeeze by Wisconsin 49-37 Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Four years after the two teams combined for just 86 points in a Wisconsin win in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers returned the favor and stayed undefeated on the young season.

Virginia (7-0) shot just 38.3 percent on the night but held the Badgers to just 31.3 percent shooting, including 3-for-20 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Junior Ethan Happ led the Badgers (3-4) with 14 points and eight rebounds, while D‘Mitrik Trice added 10 points.

Guy was accompanied by senior Devon Hall, who scored 16 points for Virginia in just 20 minutes.

The Cavaliers did not shoot a free throw on the night and connected on just three of their 14 three-point attempts but were able to overcome it with another strong defensive effort. Senior Isaiah Wilkins scored just two points but pulled down 10 rebounds and the Cavaliers outrebounded Wisconsin 39-30.

Virginia led by as many as eight in the first half before Wisconsin got back-to-back 3-pointers from Aleem Ford to cut the deficit late in the half.

Both teams struggled from the field during the first 20 minutes as the Cavaliers took a 24-20 lead into the locker room.

Virginia shot 41 percent while the Badgers connected on just 35 percent of their first-half field-goal attempts. Hall and Wilkins both picked up two fouls in the half for the Cavaliers and were limited in minutes, though Hall put in nine points. Guy joined Hall with nine first-half points as well.

Trice scored eight first-half points for Wisconsin.