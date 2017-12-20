Hokies earn low-scoring win over Presbyterian

Ahmed Hill scored 12 points, leading Virginia Tech to a 63-55 victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Francois Lewis scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Blue Hose. Presbyterian did its best to pull the upset before Virginia Tech managed to pull away late.

Justin Robinson added 11 points for the Hokies (10-2).

Virginia Tech entered the game with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s highest-scoring offense but struggled to get going early against the Blue Hose (6-6).

After being unable to hang onto a second-half lead Saturday against No. 8 Kentucky, Virginia Tech was in a funk to start the game Tuesday night, needing to rally just to take a 29-28 lead into the break at halftime.

In the second half, it became even more clear Presbyterian wasn’t going to go away easily. The teams went back and forth through the first eight minutes of the half before the Hokies opened up a 45-40 advantage on a three-point play by Chris Clarke.

However, the Blue Hose kept coming back until eventually the Hokies’ athleticism wore Presbyterian. Virginia Tech opened up a 57-47 lead with less than five minutes to go.

Davon Bell had 11 points and seven assists for Presbyterian.

Virginia Tech is off until Dec. 28, when it plays host to North Carolina A&T. Presbyterian plays host to Piedmont on Thurdsay.