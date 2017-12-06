Preview: Radford at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech quietly is enjoying a nice start to the season and hopes it can win for the eighth time in nine games Wednesday against visiting Radford. The Hokies have defeated Washington, Iowa and Ole Miss already and have two games remaining before they hit the road to face No. 7 Kentucky.

With a win over Radford and another against Maryland-Eastern Shore this weekend, Virginia Tech has a chance to be ranked heading into the Kentucky game. The team outscored Ole Miss by 10 in the second half Saturday and then prevailed in overtime to win its fifth straight. Chris Clarke notched 16 points and 12 rebounds - a solid output for the team’s sixth-leading scorer on the season. It’s clear that Virginia Tech is a force to be reckoned with, and it could pose a tough test for Radford, which lost to Ohio State by 10 and Vanderbilt by 12.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT RADFORD (4-3): The Highlanders have alternated wins and losses in their seven games, most recently posting a victory against VMI last weekend. Ed Polite Jr. registered 14 points and 12 rebounds and also had three of the team’s four blocks. Polite leads the team in scoring (12.9) and rebounding (8.1) as well as blocks (1.9) and steals (1.3), while Donald Hicks has made a team-high 15 3-pointers.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (7-1): The Hokies have five double-digit scorers and are averaging 96.8 points - tops in the nation - while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and a staggering 44.9 percent from the arc. Justin Bibbs leads the way at 18.3 points per game, while Ahmed Hill (17.8 points) isn’t far behind thanks to his 53.1 percent 3-point shooting. Virginia Tech also averages 20.8 assists - second in the country - with nine players averaging at least one assist per game.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech has surpassed 100 points three times this season and has other performances of 99 and 96 points.

2. After shooting 72.9 percent in his first three games, Bibbs is shooting 37.5 percent in the last three.

3. Hill had five points against Ole Miss - seven below his previous season low.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 81, Radford 73