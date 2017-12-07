Virginia Tech routs Radford

Justin Bibbs and Kenny Blackshear led hot-shooting Virginia Tech with 20 points each and the Hokies routed Radford 95-68 on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Bibbs was 8 of 10 from the floor and made 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range. Blackshear was 4 of 6 from the floor and 11 of 11 at the free throw line

Justin Robinson was 5 of 6 and had 11 points and nine assists for the Hokies, who shot 62 percent from the floor in the game and made 7 of 9 from beyond the arc in the first half.

The Hokies had runs of 14-2 and 13-2 in the first half. The latter gave them a 33-18 lead with 6:16 to go.

Virginia Tech (8-1) pushed the lead to 21 two minutes into the second half.

The Highlanders got within 53-38 with 16:03 remaining, but the Hokies made a 9-2 run to put the game away.

Ed Polite Jr. led Radford (4-4) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Tanner scored 10 points off the bench for the Highlanders, who finished 3 of 20 from 3-point range.

After Radford scored the game’s first four points, Virginia Tech took over.

The Hokies made 6 of 8 shots from the floor to start the game and led 20-11 with 11:35 to go in the first half.

After the Highlanders scored five straight points, the Hokies pulled away again to make it 33-18 with 6:16 remaining in the half.

Virginia Tech shot 62.5 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes and Radford was 1 of 10 from long range.

Radford returns home to face Division II Erskine College on Saturday. Virginia Tech hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday.