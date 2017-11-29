Virginia Tech pulls away against Iowa

Virginia Tech went on a 22-3 run to open the second half, and the Hokies blew out Iowa 79-55 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

The Hokies (6-1) improved to 4-0 against the Hawkeyes in Big Ten/ACC Challenge play. The Hawkeyes (4-3) lost for the third time in four games.

Four Hokies scored in double figures, led by Ahmed Hill’s 18 points and seven boards. P.J. Horne scored 16 and Justin Bibbs added 14 points.

Tyler Cook paced the Hawkeyes with 16 points and nine rebounds. Cordell Pemsl, who came into the game averaging only 5.0 points and 4.7 rebounds, finished with six points, 14 rebounds and six assists off the bench for Iowa.

Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon tossed in 12 points but shot only 4 of 12 from the field.

The game was tied at 38 to start the second half. Virginia Tech’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Cook traded baskets in the first minute before the Hokies went on a 14-0 tear to blow the game open.

The Hawkeyes went scoreless for six-plus minutes before Cook ended the drought with a free throw with just under 13 minutes to go to make the score 54-41.

The Hokies extended their lead to 75-51, and the rout was almost complete.

Iowa dominated the boards in the first half, 21-11, but finished with only a 44-40 advantage. Eight first-half turnovers allowed the Hokies to stay close.

Virginia Tech also had a sizable advantage from the free-throw line, connecting on 22 of 28 attempts. The Hawkeyes went to the foul line only 10 times, making six.