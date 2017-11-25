Preview: Morehead State at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is a much better team with Justin Bibbs on the court, and after serving a two-game suspension to begin the season the senior is making up for lost time entering Saturday’s home game against Morehead State. Bibbs made 11-of-13 from the field to score 25 in Tuesday’s 99-73 victory over Houston Baptist, and is averaging 23.3 points on 73 percent shooting to help Virginia Tech get off to a 4-1 start.

“I was extremely motivated,” Bibbs told reporters after Tuesday’s game, his third of the season after missing the opening two games for undisclosed reasons. “It sucked being out watching my guys play, missing the first home game.” Virginia Tech has featured a high-octane offense in the early weeks of this season, averaging 103.2 points per game while scoring 99 or more four times in five games. Five Hokies are averaging in double figures. The Eagles have dropped three of their first four games, losing Tuesday to IUPUI 67-61.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT MOREHEAD STATE (1-3): The Eagles trailed by seven at halftime but shot 54.2 percent from the field in the second half in rallying to make the game close. Junior forward Lamontray Harris scored a team-high 15 points, while sophomore guard Jordan Harris leads Morehead State in scoring at 13.3 points per game - the only Eagles player averaging in double figures. The Eagles are shooting just 38.4 percent from the field while opponents are shooting 49.8 percent.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (4-1): Ahmed Hill scored 19 points in Tuesday’s victory - draining five 3-pointers - and has made at least three from behind the arc in four of five games this season. Hill is averaging 21.4 points per game on 62.3 percent shooting from the field and 20-of-33 from 3-point range. Freshman guard Wabissa Bede scored a career-best 13 points against Houston Baptist in just 11 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Bibbs hit a season-high 11 shots from the field against Houston Baptist, one off his career high.

2. Virginia Tech has made at least six 3-pointers in 15 consecutive games, dating back to last season.

3. The Hokies face Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten challenge on Tuesday at home, followed by a trip to Ole Miss with a Dec. 16 date looming at No. 8 Kentucky.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 95, Morehead State 71