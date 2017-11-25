FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia Tech rolls past Morehead State
November 25, 2017 / 8:39 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Virginia Tech rolls past Morehead State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Virginia Tech made 57.4 percent of its field goals, led by the shooting performance from freshman guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, in a 96-63 victory over Morehead State on Saturday at Blacksburg, Va.

Alexander-Walker scored 18 points while making 7 of 9 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Justin Bibbs scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Ahmed Hill finished with 12 points.

Alexander-Walker, Bibbs and Hill -- all guards -- are shooting 108 of 179 (60.3 percent) through the first six games of the season, including 48 of 91 (52.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Morehead State (1-4) was led by Djimon Henson’s 17 points and four assists.

Virginia Tech (5-1) tallied 20 assists, led by reserve forward Chris Clarke’s five. Alexander-Walker and Bibbs also each had four assists.

Virginia Tech never trailed after taking an 8-0 lead. The Hokies went on a 16-2 run to open a 26-8 lead with 9:26 left in the first half and they cruised from there.

The Hokies built their lead to 51-23 by halftime. They led by 40 points at one point, 82-42 with 8:26 left in regulation.

Morehead State tallied 20 turnovers while producing only 12 assists.

