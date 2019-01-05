No. 10 Virginia Tech handles BC for eighth straight win

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points and Kerry Blackshear added 20 as No. 10 Virginia Tech played its best after halftime while rolling to a 77-66 victory over Boston College on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Blacksburg, Va.

The Hokies trailed by two points at halftime but grabbed the momentum with a 13-4 run over the first five and a half minutes of the second half to go up 43-36. The Eagles hit just one of their first eight shots over that stretch and went 0 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech pushed its advantage to 62-46 on an Isaiah Wilkins 3-pointer with 7:47 remaining and was not challenged down the stretch. The Hokies outshot Boston College 55.6 percent to 37 percent in the second half and converted 15 of their 19 free throws after halftime.

The Hokies (13-1, 2-0 ACC) have won eight straight games since their lone loss of the season, a 63-62 setback at Penn State on Nov. 27.

Justin Robinson added 12 points for Virginia Tech, which forged a 34-14 advantage in points in the paint and a 15-4 edge in fast-break points in the win.

Jordan Chatman led the Eagles with 18 points, with Ky Bowman scoring 14, Jairus Hamilton adding 13 and Nic Popovic tallying 11. The loss was the second straight for Boston College (10-3, 0-1) after a three-game winning streak.

Virginia Tech led 23-18 after a layup by Blackshear with 6:37 to play in the first half. But the Eagles responded, jumping to the front at 27-25 on Hamilton’s 3-pointer with 3:13 remaining in the half.

Boston College pushed its lead to five points on a pair of free throws from Chris Herren Jr. at the 1:49 mark before settling for a 32-30 lead at intermission.

The Hokies return to the floor on Wednesday when they travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech. Boston College jumps from the frying pan into the fire with a home game against No. 4 Virginia, also on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media